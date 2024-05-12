Kerala: LS poll results likely to push organisational revamp in Congress

KOTTAYAM: As the wait continues for the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reports suggest that the state unit of the Congress is preparing for a significant organisational overhaul. The outcome of the polls is anticipated to have a profound impact on this revamp, with criticism already emerging regarding the organisational shortcomings during the LS polls.

Insiders reveal that there is a strong push for restructuring some of the District Congress Committees (DCCs), particularly in Central and South Kerala. Calls for a complete overhaul in certain districts, including the replacement of DCC presidents and other office-bearers, have been gaining momentum. Additionally, it is speculated that the state leadership may also face challenges if the election results are unfavourable.

Despite K Sudhakaran’s reinstatement as the KPCC president, his position could be at risk, if the UDF fails to achieve the expected results in the LS elections. Furthermore, some have pointed out that both the KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan will be held accountable, if the poll results are not favourable.

“The leaked phone conversation between the KPCC president and the Leader of the Opposition regarding KPCC’s fundraising efforts put the UDF on the defensive during the elections. Additionally, Satheesan’s authoritarian leadership style did not sit well with many party members. Satheesan’s lack of respect for senior leaders was evident in his interactions, such as his response to acting president M M Hassan during a press conference,” stated a Congress leader on the condition of anonymity.

Regarding the DCC presidents, there is a strong push to replace the current presidents of Idukki, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts for various reasons. Criticisms range from concerns about maintaining communal balance in Kottayam to reports of the DCC president in Idukki being absent during the LS poll campaign. While K Muraleedharan has already raised organisational deficiencies in the election campaign in Thrissur, M K Raghavan has also some issues with a prominent leader in Kozhikode.