High-stakes Kottayam poll has kept Kerala Congress factions in a tizzy

KOCHI: While all political parties are on edge awaiting the Lok Sabha poll results, the stakes are even higher for the two major Kerala Congress factions. For it could determine their future in their respective political landscapes.

Kerala Congress (M), which has become a major ally of LDF, stands to gain greater acceptance within the coalition if it manages to retain its stronghold of Kottayam. On the opposing side, a victory in this rubber-producing region would undoubtedly strengthen the strife-ridden Joseph faction, giving it more leverage within the Congress-led UDF.

Despite the Joseph faction’s poor performance in the 2021 assembly polls, UDF allocated the Kottayam seat to the outfit, acknowledging the traditional influence of the Kerala Congress in Christian belts. There was a general sentiment among the rank and file of the Congress that the party could win the seat this time if it fielded its candidate in its official hand symbol. However, Congress — after several rounds of deliberations — decided to accept the Joseph group’s demand for the Kottayam seat, the intension being to regain its influence in the region.

Recognising the significance of the opportunity, the Joseph faction fielded Francis George, the son of Kerala Congress’ founding leader K M George, to contest against Thomas Chazhikadan. A victory in this traditional UDF stronghold will undoubtedly strengthen the bargaining capacity of the party currently facing a severe leadership crisis. With P J Joseph’s influence waning because of advancing age, the party finds itself in a transitional phase, in need of a strong leader to unify its ranks.