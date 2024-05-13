Kerala: Life imprisonment for Shyamjith in Vishnupriya murder case

KANNUR: The Thalassery Additional District Court on Monday awarded life sentence to M Shyamjith (28) in the Vishnupriya murder case.

Moreover, Justice AV Mrudula sentenced the convict to ten years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh for house-trespass in order to kill Vishnupriya.

Earlier on Saturday, the Thalassery court found Shyamjith guilty under IPC sections 302 (Murder) and 449 (House-trespass in order to commit offence).

The murder was committed on October 22, 2022, at Vallya in Panur. Shyamjith murdered the 23-year-old Vishnupriya for reportedly breaking up with him.

On that fateful day, Vishnupriya's family had gone to attend a posthumous ceremony. Vishnupriya was engaged on a video call with her male friend when Shyamjith barged into the house, hit Vishnupriya on the head with a hammer and then slit her throat. He also inflicted 29 wounds on her body.

The crucial evidence in the case, a 13-second video clip of Shyamjith's intrusion into Vishnupriya's residence and the CCTV camera visuals presented by the prosecution depicting Shyamjit purchasing the murder weapon (hammer) substantiated the prosecution case.