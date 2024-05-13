Kerala

Kerala: Life imprisonment for Shyamjith in Vishnupriya murder case

The murder was committed on October 22, 2022, at Vallya in Panur.
Vishnupriya and Shyamjith
Vishnupriya and Shyamjith(Photo | Express)
Express News Service

KANNUR: The Thalassery Additional District Court on Monday awarded life sentence to M Shyamjith (28) in the Vishnupriya murder case.

Moreover, Justice AV Mrudula sentenced the convict to ten years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh for house-trespass in order to kill Vishnupriya.

Earlier on Saturday, the Thalassery court found Shyamjith guilty under IPC sections 302 (Murder) and 449 (House-trespass in order to commit offence).

The murder was committed on October 22, 2022, at Vallya in Panur. Shyamjith murdered the 23-year-old Vishnupriya for reportedly breaking up with him.

On that fateful day, Vishnupriya's family had gone to attend a posthumous ceremony. Vishnupriya was engaged on a video call with her male friend when Shyamjith barged into the house, hit Vishnupriya on the head with a hammer and then slit her throat. He also inflicted 29 wounds on her body.

The crucial evidence in the case, a 13-second video clip of Shyamjith's intrusion into Vishnupriya's residence and the CCTV camera visuals presented by the prosecution depicting Shyamjit purchasing the murder weapon (hammer) substantiated the prosecution case.

kerala
life imprisonment
Shyamjith
Vishnupriya murder case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com