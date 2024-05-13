Kerala nurse ensures dignified end for man 5 months after death

KOLLAM: Surabhi Mohan, 53, had not known Salim, 54, for long. The Kollam District Hospital, where Surabhi is a senior staff nurse, and where Salim was admitted last December, was the sole link between them.

Yet, when Salim passed away in January and his body remained unclaimed for five months, Surabhi came forward and gave him a dignified farewell. Her reason for doing it: Duty.

Salim was admitted to the hospital on December 12, 2023, with respiratory issues. After three weeks in the ICU, he passed away in January. The body was shifted to the mortuary, where it lay for months with none coming forward to claim the mortal remains. On April 28, following a health department directive, arrangements were made to shift his body to the Kollam Medicity Hospital where it would be used for anatomical study. That’s when Surabhi stepped forward.

“On April 28, on receiving orders to shift Salim’s body, I felt a sense of duty towards him. Having cared for him in his final days, I couldn’t bear the thought of him departing to anonymity,” Surabhi told TNIE.