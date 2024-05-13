Kerala: Speech-impaired child suffers burns after drinking hot milk at anganwadi

KANNUR: A five-year-old boy with speech impairment suffered severe burns on his face after being made to drink boiling milk at the anganwadi. The incident took place last Tuesday at an anganwadi in Pinarayi, Kannur. The police have registered a case against anganwadi helper V Sheeba, who allegedly made the child drink the hot milk. The Child Rights Commission has also registered a suo motu case on the issue.

The boy’s parents have alleged that the staff at the anganwadi refused to take the child to the hospital despite the severe burns on his face. “My son has been under treatment at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for the past four days without being able to eat or drink. He has suffered burns on the lower chin, lips and inside the mouth. Though his burns were severe, the anganwadi staff did not rush him to the hospital,” K Shanaj, the child’s father, told reporters.

An hour after the incident, an anganwadi staffer called the child’s mother and informed her about the issue. Only after she reached the spot and found that her son suffered severe burns in the lower chin and lips, the child was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sheeba denied the allegations against her. She told the police that after giving milk to the students, they were also provided with peanuts. She said that the child might be allergic to peanuts and that might have caused the reaction. However, other students at the anganwadi have also complained that the milk was extremely hot.

The police said that a detailed probe is on. “We have registered a case against the anganwadi helper under IPC Sections 337 and 120,” said an officer.