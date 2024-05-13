KSEB lineman dies of electric shock in Kerala's Kollam district

KOLLAM: A 47-year-old lineman from the Puthoor KSEB section tragically lost his life while performing repairs on damaged electrical lines near Alusherry Devi Temple in Pavithreswaram. The deceased, identified as Pradeep Kumar, hails from Sasthamcotta village.

According to a KSEB official, Pradeep, accompanied by his colleague Shafiq, arrived at Pavithreswaram around 10 a.m. to repair the damaged wires on the electric post. At approximately 11:30 a.m., while Pradeep was replacing the faulty wire, he suffered a fatal electric shock.

Prompt assistance from a nearby resident led to Pradeep being rushed to MGM Hospital in Puthoor, where a health official pronounced him dead. Later, his body was transferred to the government medical college in Paripally for a postmortem examination.

The officials of Alusherry Devi Temple filed a formal complaint this morning regarding a damaged electrical wire. As the temple festival was underway, Pradeep and his colleague were promptly dispatched to address the issue.

Tragically, during the repair process, Pradeep sustained an electric shock. Residents nearby administered CPR to Pradeep before he was rushed to the hospital. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

"We will now submit a comprehensive report to higher authorities regarding this unfortunate incident,’’ said Anoop K, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Puthoor KSEB section.

Pradeep has been serving in the KSEB for the past fifteen years. He is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral arrangements will be held in the coming days at his native.