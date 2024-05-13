Panchayat in Kerala digs pond on riverbank, uses solar power to pump water for irrigation

KALPETTA: The Meenangadi panchayat in Wayanad has started a new system of irrigation, setting an example for effective methods to tackle water scarcity. They have constructed a pond on the banks of the drought-affected Manivayal river and used solar energy to pump water to the adjacent eight acres of farmland, and after use, the excess water is released to the pond itself.

The panchayat has also set a new model for the revival of soil and agriculture when the fields were cracked and crops destroyed due to the scorching summer. For the new system, a 2.4 kilowatt solar panel and a suitable pump to deliver 10,000 litres of water per day have been installed in the project area.

“This is a farming project spearheaded by the Meenangadi grama panchayat, Krishibhavan and a local collective of farmers with the support of various organisations, establishments and traders. We are implementing the farming methods based on regenerative agriculture, which is a holistic farming system that focuses on soil health, biodiversity and water quality. We use solar energy every day from 8am to 6pm to pump the water from the newly built pond and ensure the availability of water for agriculture,” said K E Vinayan, Meenangadi grama panchayat president.

The total cost of the project, which includes construction of the pond, installing solar panel and pump connections, was Rs 1.70 lakh and it was sponsored by Thanal, an NGO.