RMP leader Hariharan booked over sexist remarks against Shailaja, Manju Warrier

KOZHIKODE: Kerala police have booked Revolutionary Marxist Party leader K S Hariharan over his alleged sexist remarks against senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja and Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier, which he made during a recent public speech.

Vadakara police here registered the case late on Sunday night based on a complaint lodged by the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), a Left outfit.

On Sunday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth outfit of the ruling CPI(M), also lodged a complaint with the DGP seeking action against the senior leader over his alleged objectionable comment.

A police officer said Hariharan has been booked under IPC Sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

"Investigation will begin today, and further proceedings will be decided after that," he said.

Reacting to the registration of the case, Hariharan, a central committee member of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), said he would deal with the case legally.