Rooftop solar panel users in Kerala decry generation duty hike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consumers who have installed rooftop solar panels have been dealt a severe blow with a steep increase in electricity generation duty imposed on them. The levy on consumers who generate energy for their consumption has been raised from 1.2 paise to 15 paise per unit from April 1.

Moreover, consumer groups have decided to move legally against the power department, the KSEB and the chief electrical inspector for violating the central government’s decision that generation duty should not be collected for solar power, which is renewable energy.

The chief electrical inspector had come out with an order dated March 27 stating that electricity generation duty would be imposed on all licensees from the start of the financial year. It was only when consumers received their generation bills this month that the additional burden came to light. Besides this tariff, these consumers also pay a fixed charge, meter rent, energy charges, duty, fuel surcharge and monthly fuel surcharge. One consumer’s Rs 2,380 bill included Rs 89.55 in generation duty.

Discussion threads on the Kerala Solar Power Community Facebook page, which includes those who have installed rooftop solar panels among its 72,000 members, have been deeply critical of the move.

Jameskutty Thomas, a rooftop solar power unit owner who is also a retired electrical inspector, said that it was in 1968 that the state government promulgated the Electrical Duty Act and Rules that said 1.2 paise per unit of power should be procured from consumers.