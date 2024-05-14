Thiruvananthapuram region tops in CBSE exams for 10th consecutive year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For yet another year since its formation in 2014, the Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) registered the highest success rate in the country in the Class X and XII examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday.

The region, comprising schools from Kerala and Lakshadweep, posted success rates of 99.75% and 99.91% in the Class X and Class XII exams, respectively, the best among the 16 CBSE regions. The all-India pass percentages were 93.60 and 87.98 in Class X and XII, respectively.

In the Class X exam, 60,424 students, including 30,145 boys and 30,729 girls, appeared from 1,345 schools in Thiruvananthapuram region. Of them, 60,272 students, including 30,043 boys and 30,229 girls, passed, registering an overall success rate of 99.75%

In the Class XII exam, 39,912 students, including 19,609 boys and 20,303 girls, appeared from 655 schools in the region. Of them, 39,837 became eligible for higher studies.

They included 19,573 boys and 20,264 girls. The overall success rate was 99.91%. National Council of CBSE Schools Secretary General Indira Rajan said the outstanding results being achieved consistently by the Thiruvananthapuram region for the past decade was the outcome of the collective efforts of the entire school community in raising educational standards.