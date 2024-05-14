Decision on Rajya Sabha seats set to give LDF a fresh headache

KOTTAYAM: After a bruising Lok Sabha election, the LDF is now facing the challenge of electing members to two of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala that will be vacated on July 1 by CPM’s Elamaram Kareem, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani. Currently, the LDF is in a position to call the shots on two seats, with the UDF getting the remaining seat — to which Jose was elected when his party was part of the Opposition front.

During LS seat-sharing talks, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was promised the RS seat to be allotted to the UDF. Within the LDF, however, the CPM has decided to retain its seat, leaving either the KC(M) or the CPI to give up theirs. But with both the minor allies standing firm on their claim, the LDF leadership is facing a difficult situation. While the CPI will discuss the RS seat issue in the soon-to-be held state executive meeting, the KC(M) held a primary discussion in its steering committee meeting on Monday and resolved to stick to its claim.

“Kerala Congress(M) joined LDF with a Rajya Sabha seat and we are entitled to retain the seat. We will not back down from asserting our rightful position. Our stance will be made clear during the upcoming LDF meeting. It is worth noting that when the CPI had taken a seat the previous time, we did not make any claims,” a Kerala Congress(M) leader said on condition of anonymity.