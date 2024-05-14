Kerala college withdraws promo video after charges of encouraging ‘campus love’

KOCHI: A prominent college based in Muvattupuzha has been forced to withdraw its promotional video days after its release on social media as the institution found itself at the centre of a raging controversy with critics accusing it of promoting “campus love” to draw new admissions.

The promotional video by Nirmala College (autonomous), which surfaced on the institution’s social media platform last week, aimed to appeal to prospective students to take admissions in the college for the upcoming academic year.

The 1.22-minute video depicted a dream sequence unfolding on the campus, featuring a young couple holding hands against the backdrop of a popular romantic Malayalam film song, ‘Poomaname.’

It also showcased the cover of a Malayalam romantic novel - ‘Inapravukal’ authored by Muttathu Varkey, accompanied by a message emphasising the value of reading in broadening the mind and sparking imagination.

The video concluded with an invitation to apply online.

Fr. Pius Malekandathil, the college manager, expressed profound regret over the dissemination of a video that seemingly contradicted the institution’s professed values.

In a signed statement dated May 12, he said, “The Muvattupuzha Nirmala College, in its 70 years of existence, has consistently endeavoured to uphold virtuous, humanistic, and cultural principles.”

He further clarified that the video was produced by an advertising agency as part of a promotional campaign and that the college authorities were instructed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report promptly.

The college administration also appealed to refrain from circulating the video with any bias or ill intent.

In the meantime, a senior college official said on the condition of anonymity that the video featured actual students on campus and was overseen by a former student.