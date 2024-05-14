Kerala: Salam to be Muslim League’s candidate for Rajya Sabha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: P M A Salam, state general secretary of the IUML, is slated to be its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat that falls vacant on July 1. The decision to offer the UDF seat — of the three in Kerala to be vacated that day — to the IUML was reportedly taken unilaterally by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan after seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha election turned controversial.

Satheesan hogged the headlines during the talks, as the League pressed ahead with its demand for a third LS seat, besides Ponnani and Malappuram seats, where E T Mohammed Basheer and Abdul Samad Samadani, respectively, had tasted success. (The two swapped their seats for the 2024 elections). The placatory decision to offer the RS seat to the IUML — made against the backdrop of feelers that the latter is cosying up to the LDF — drew flak from leaders of the Congress and other UDF allies.

A senior IUML MLA said the party has more or less decided to give the RS ticket to Salam.

“For some time the party had been trying to accommodate the 71-year-old leader in a key post. The decision on the RS candidature will be taken after the LS election results are announced on June 4,” he told TNIE.