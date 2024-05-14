MG university in Kerala secure third rank in India as per Times rankings

KOTTAYAM: The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has secured the third position in India in this year’s Asia University Ranking by Britain’s Times Higher Education. The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and Anna University in Tamil Nadu hold the first and second positions, respectively. MGU was ranked fourth the previous year.

China’s Tsinghua University and Peking University have maintained their first and second positions, respectively, for the fifth consecutive year in the list of universities in Asian countries. MGU has been placed 134th in this list. Five Indian universities, including MGU, are among the top 150 in the ranking. Notably, MGU is the only varsity from Kerala to be included in the prestigious list. The ranking was determined by evaluating 18 indicators, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Following an outstanding performance in the fourth stage of re-accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), achieving a double plus grade, it is indeed a matter of great pride to secure the third position in the country in the Asian ranking, said MGU Vice Chancellor C T Arvindakumar.