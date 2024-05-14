Milma employees on strike; Milk supply to be disrupted in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milma milk supply will be disrupted under the Thiruvananthapuram region owing to the token strike by a section of employees. Supply will be affected in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta from Tuesday afternoon.

Employees in the lower rung of the organisation, including those working in the factory, laboratory and marketing wings, are protesting against the delay in their promotions. They also tried to disrupt the interview for the promotion of personnel in the officer grade.

A source said milk processing and packing works were disrupted in the three units from Tuesday morning. The joint forum of the employees' organisations has put forward a charter of demands to the management. Immediate steps for promotions in the lower cadres and withdrawal of police cases against employees are the major demands.

The police have registered cases against over 40 employees of the Kollam unit for attempting to disrupt promotions in the officer cadre. According to the employees, promotions have stalled for the past four years. Also, they were denied pay revision benefits for the past 33 months.