No new Plus-I batches in Kerala this year: V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has ruled out sanctioning new Plus-I batches in the state amid concerns that districts in northern Kerala would face shortage of Plus one seats as the admission process begins later this week.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters that there was no need to create new batches. He assured that all students who were declared eligible for higher studies in the SSLC exam will be given admission. Demands for the creation of new Plus One batches, especially in Malappuram district, were politically motivated, he said.

To address shortage of seats, the government has effected 30% marginal increase of seats in govenrment schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Also, another 20% seat increase was made in all schools in these districts, with the provision of an additional 10% seat increase for aided schools that require it.

In Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Ambalappuzha and Cherthala taluks in Alappuzha, the government has effected 20% marginal increase of seats in government and aided schools. A total of 61,759 seats have been created through marginal increase, the Minister said.

The government had created 81 new Plus-I batches (77 new and four shifted from southern districts) in 2022-23 and 97 batches in 2023-24. All these batches will continue this year as well taking the overall seats in these batches to 11,965.

The Minister said there were 4.33 lakh seats in higher secondary and 33,030 seats in vocational higher secondary sector. Taking into account 61,429 seats in ITIs and 9,990 seats in Polytechnics, the total number of Plus Two seats would add up to 4.25 lakh.

Malappuram district has 79,730 students who passed the SSLC examination and the district has 70,976 higher secondary seats. If the 9,214 seats in VHSE, ITIs and Polytechnics are taken into account, the total number of seats available for higher studies is 80,190, the Minister said.

Education Conclave

An education conclave will be held on May 28 to discuss various proposals including implementation of minimum pass requirement of 30% marks for the written component of the SSLC exam. It will be attended by representatives of teachers associations and education experts. This was decided at a meeting between General Education Minister V Sivankutty and teachers association representatives here on Monday.