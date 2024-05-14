Palakkad railway division refutes closure allegations

KOCHI: Attempting to put to rest the rumours regarding Southern Railways’ alleged decision to close the Palakkad division in favour of Coimbatore, the spokesperson for the division issued a letter calling the reports speculative and devoid of factual basis.

Divisional railway manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi said there have been no discussions, or plans regarding the closure of the Palakkad division or the establishment of a new one. “Assertions made in the reports are entirely unfounded and have caused unnecessary confusion among the public,” he said. The division expressed concern over the spread of misinformation.

The division’s rebuttal comes in the wake of the strong protest registered by the Kerala government against the Centre’s move to shut down the Palakkad division. State Railway Minister V Abdurahiman had sent a letter to his counterpart at the Centre requesting to withdraw from the decision. The minister highlighted how the state has been continuously neglected when it comes to railway development.