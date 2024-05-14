Soldiers struggle to admit wards in Kendriya Vidyalayas in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Nithish (name changed), an army man hailing from Kozhikode, was jubilant when he was recently transferred to Uttarakhand from Himachal Pradesh, as he would be able to send his family to his hometown.

Nithish’s joy was short-lived. He had a tough time securing admission for his two children in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Kozhikode, courtesy a recent amendment in the admission criteria, which reduced the number of seats per division from 40 to 32.

Being a member of the Armed Forces, Nithish belongs to the priority group for KV admissions. Despite it being so, he faced several hurdles in securing admissions for his wards in KV. And when he managed to get it, his kids got admitted to KVs in two different districts.

Nithish is not alone. Twenty other parents face the same ordeal. With the schools set to reopen on May 27, they have been left to lurch by the authorities who lack clarity on the issue.

Santhosh Kumar N, Deputy Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, said, “We’d like to assure them that efforts are underway to facilitate admissions for students falling under the first priority category.”

M K Raghavan, MP, has brought the issue to the notice of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.