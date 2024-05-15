Kerala: Devayani revives Kathakali dream at 75, conquers stage after a 62-year-long hiatus

ALAPPUZHA: After a small matter of 62 years, C S Devayani’s dream of taking the stage as a kathakali artist again has been realised at the age of 75.
She played the role of ‘Lalitha’ in ‘Poothanamoksham’ at the Tamil Brahmana Samooha Madom, Mavelikkara, on Sunday.
Devayani, the daughter of kathakali artist C G Sreedharan Nampoothiri of Chandramana Illam in Perumbavoor, had put away the kathakali attire at 13 to pursue her studies. Later, she married S Narayanan Nampoothiri of Neelaman, Kandiyoor, in Mavelikkara. After the kathakali dream revived in her mind moving into the 70s, she went ahead with her plans aided by the motivation of her children and grandchildren.
“My father was my guru in Kathakali. I made my debut when I was in primary school. Rukmini of Kuchelavritham was my first role,”” says Devayani.
She studied the art form at the Sree Bhoodhanatha Vilasam Kathakali Yogam in Perumbavoor under her father’s guidance.
“I played various roles in Nalacharitham, Kiratham, Dhuryodhanavadham, Kirmeeravadham, Poothanamoksham and Keechakavadham, among others. I also performed alongside the doyens of kathakali, like Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, Guru Chengannur, Haripad Ramakrishnan and other renowned kathakali artists,” she said.
Devayani said she performed kathakali when she was in Class 6 during the school arts festival and later participated in the state school arts festival while in Class 8.
“My family members then decided to stop my kathakali performances so I could pursue school and college education,” she recalled.
She went on to acquire a degree in Hindi and shifted to Mavelikkara in 1967 after marriage.“But she nourished her passion in her mind,” said her son, Vishnu.
“Kathakali was staged at the Kandiyoor Mahadevar temple every year and she attended the programme without a break.”
While she professed her love for the art form, what led to her performing again was a chance discovery a few years ago.
“A black and white photo of my mother, taken 62 years ago, was found in her cupboard. It had the then Ernakulam district educational officer, V J Abraham, along with her in kathakali attire after attending the district school festival. That served as an inspiration to perform. And we decided to set the stage for her,” Vishnu said.
The entire family of four generations was present at the auditorium to watch Devayani perform. Kathakali artist Kottakkal Raju Mohanan helped her take the stage again. Kalamandalam Ajesh Prabhakar and Kalamandalam Baiju (song), Kalamandalam Sreekanth Varma (chenda and idakka) and Kalamandalam Aji Krishnan (maddalam) were the accompanying artists.
Devayani had also acted in plays in her youth.