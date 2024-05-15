Kerala: Devayani revives Kathakali dream at 75, conquers stage after a 62-year-long hiatus

ALAPPUZHA: After a small matter of 62 years, C S Devayani’s dream of taking the stage as a kathakali artist again has been realised at the age of 75.

She played the role of ‘Lalitha’ in ‘Poothanamoksham’ at the Tamil Brahmana Samooha Madom, Mavelikkara, on Sunday.

Devayani, the daughter of kathakali artist C G Sreedharan Nampoothiri of Chandramana Illam in Perumbavoor, had put away the kathakali attire at 13 to pursue her studies. Later, she married S Narayanan Nampoothiri of Neelaman, Kandiyoor, in Mavelikkara. After the kathakali dream revived in her mind moving into the 70s, she went ahead with her plans aided by the motivation of her children and grandchildren.

“My father was my guru in Kathakali. I made my debut when I was in primary school. Rukmini of Kuchelavritham was my first role,”” says Devayani.

She studied the art form at the Sree Bhoodhanatha Vilasam Kathakali Yogam in Perumbavoor under her father’s guidance.

“I played various roles in Nalacharitham, Kiratham, Dhuryodhanavadham, Kirmeeravadham, Poothanamoksham and Keechakavadham, among others. I also performed alongside the doyens of kathakali, like Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, Guru Chengannur, Haripad Ramakrishnan and other renowned kathakali artists,” she said.