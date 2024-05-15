Kerala: IUML cadre refuses to ‘bite all-party meeting bait’, allege it is CPM’s ploy

KOZHIKODE: The proposal to convene an all-party meeting to ease the communal tension in Vadakara has not gone down well among the rank and file of the IUML, who believe that the suggestion is only a ploy from the CPM to escape from the allegation of fanning communal feeling for political gains.

Though the IUML leadership has welcomed the suggestion, the party cadres are unrelenting on the demand that the culprits behind the controversial ‘Kafir post’ should be booked before thinking of any other measures. The CPM allegation was that an MSF local leader had sent a message asking the believers not to vote for LDF candidate K K Shailaja, who is a Kafir.

The IUML has approached the police saying that its cadres have no role in the incident and raised a counter allegation that the post might be a creation of the CPM circles. Though police have registered a case, no significant breakthrough has been made thus far. UDF had organised a protest march in Vadakara against the police apathy in the investigation.