Kerala: Junior goons celebrate release of leader from prison, reels go viral

THRISSUR: In an open challenge to law enforcing agencies and the public, a group of over 60 goons gathered in a deserted paddyfield at Kuttur near Thrissur to celebrate the release of their gang leader from jail recently.

To publicise the event, the junior members of the gang captured the visuals of the event and posted a reel accompanied by songs from the popular Malayalam movie 'Aavesham', giving a major headache to the city police.

Viyyur police on Tuesday initiated a probe into the incident following complaints from local people. As per reports, Anup, a local gang leader was in jail for about 4 years as he was a prime accused in a murder case.

Recently, he was acquitted by the court in the particular murder case and released from jail. However, he is accused in several attempt-to-murder cases as well. To celebrate his release from jail, Anup called in his acquaintances, and quotation gang members.

The video even shared visuals of gang members carrying liquor cartons to the middle of the paddy field. Though police arrived at the spot and inquired about the gathering, it was not clear what held them back from taking any action.

Local people are now concerned about the gang attacks in the region since the main leader is out of jail.