Kerala Police initiate Operation AAG to curb gang violence in state capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of an increase in gang-related violence, the City police on Wednesday initiated 'Operation AAG,' targeting gang members in the capital district. The raids are ongoing in Karamana and Nemom in the state capital. The city witnessed a number of goonda attacks in the last week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhinraj informed The New Indian Express that the operation is a comprehensive effort to identify and apprehend troublemakers and their associates.

'Action Against Gunda' (AAG) aims to dismantle the networks supporting these criminals, including their funding sources and supply chains, and identify associated individuals.

"Although AAG has been operational, the recent spike in gang attacks necessitated an immediate action. We have arrested Akhildev, an anti-social under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) and are currently investigating his connections and areas of influence," said Nidhinraj.

The police have decided to cover areas of Melarannoor-Karamana, Kaakkamoola-Nemom on Wednesday.

Yesterday, a four member gang in Amboor, Vellarada unleashed an attack of two hours in the night. The gang, including a minor, attacked three people- a pastor, a woman employed at Consumerfed and her husband. Police have taken the 17 year old to custody. They are in search of the minor's brother, Abin Roy and their friend Jithu.

The incident happened around 9pm. People of the locality complain that the police did not intervene though it lasted for two hours. Four persons, in three bikes, blocked the road and attacked those who came that way. The victims have been taken to Medical college.

Last week, a gang hacked to death Akhil, a fish vendor in Karamana. The members of the gang dropped a rock on Akhil after bludgeoning his head in a gang war related murder.