LockBit ransomware group claims cyber attacks on two Kerala-based companies

KOCHI: The dreaded Russian ransomware LockBit has claimed that it has successfully hacked into the computer systems of two Kerala-based companies. LockBit ransomware on its dark web portal declared that it has hit four Indian companies, including Thrissur-based Double Horse, which is into food production, and garment production company V-Star based in Ernakulam.

Other companies on their list are Hyderabad-based pharma company Hetero and automobile parts manufacturer Vikrant Group from Vadodara.

As part of its claim, there are pictures of bank account details, invoices, purchase orders, supply details, content on computer drives and driving licences of employees posted on its dark web portal. Prima facie, from the shared pictures, it seems that LockBit ransomware has hit the individual computers or laptops of employees.

LockBit penetrates computers linked to various companies and locks the system demanding a ransom. In case the ransom is not paid, they lock the computer system permanently and dump the accessed data into the dark web.

IT officials of V-Star said they came to know about a cyber attack recently. “There was a cyber attack on our attendance system. We are rectifying it now. But our operations are unaffected as we follow a cloud-based system,” a V-Star official said.