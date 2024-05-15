Moody monsoon spells trouble for Kerala’s agriculture sector

KOCHI: Kerala and monsoon have an intricate relationship. The state’s nature, character, and economy are deeply tied to the annual rains, which is essential for its sustenance.

However, long-term changes in monsoon patterns have started having a detrimental effect on the state’s economy and environment. Adversely impacted by the erratic rainfall, paddy farmers have switched from longer-duration indigenous rice varieties to shorter-duration types and also moved to crops like banana and areca nut.

Plantation crops like pepper, cardamom, rubber, tea, and coffee are highly dependent on the monsoon, with their production closely linked to the timing and amount of rain. Excessive rainfall can damage these cash crops, while a shorter monsoon period leads to reduced crop yields.

Kerala receives an annual rainfall of 3,000mm from the southwest monsoon and the retreating northeast monsoon. More than 68% of this rainfall occurs during the monsoon period from June to September.

S Abhilash, director of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR), told TNIE that there have been long-term changes in monsoon patterns, with a decline in the number of rainy days and an increase in the intensity of rain spells.

“Distribution of rainfall has changed over the years, though the overall volume of rain has remained more or less the same. Gaps between rainfall events have also increased. Additionally, the onset of monsoon is being delayed due to increased cyclonic activities in the Arabian Sea,” he said.