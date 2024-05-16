Adoor Prakash stakes claim for Kerala Congress president’s post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding to the woes of incumbent K Sudhakaran, who has been braving threats from certain quarters, new claimants have surfaced for the coveted office of the state Congress chief.

At a time when a section within the party is pushing for Christian representation in the top brass, senior leader Adoor Prakash, MP, on Wednesday made an open claim to the presidentship of the KPCC. “Am I not eligible for the post (of KPCC president)? I have been working for the Congress since 1972. I have never deserted the party and have reached where I am by working my way up from the booth level,” Prakash told TNIE.

Noticeably, it was just the other day that Sudhakaran faced a setback from the party's high command, which instructed him to go slow on his pet project — the organisational revamp.

Prakash’s claim for the top post came amid severe criticism for the dismal representation in the party of Ezhavas, the largest Hindu denomination in the state. There is growing resentment within the community over alleged disregard of its members when it comes to appointments to both organisational and parliamentary posts.