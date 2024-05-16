Driving schools in Kerala withdraw strike after talks with minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Driving schools in the state called off their strike following a meeting with Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Wednesday. The minister announced that the motor vehicle department (MVD) will take steps on a war footing to clear the pending 2.5 lakh-odd applications. Also, candidates will now be able to extend the validity of their learners’ licence for a nominal charge. Ganesh Kumar also announced plans to open KSRTC driving schools.
Various associations of driving schools resorted to a strike earlier this month protesting against the revised format for driving tests introduced by MVD. On Wednesday, Ganesh Kumar said the department will relax some of the regulations, for a limited period, considering “practical difficulties”. A commission would be appointed to study unification of the charges levied by schools across the state.
Slack for test vehicles
The minister said motorcycles with foot-operated gear levers will be made mandatory for two-wheeler tests only after three months. M80, the two-wheeler widely used by schools, can to be replaced thereafter.
Schools will be allowed to use four-wheelers with additional clutch and brake until the government provides new vehicles for tests. The expiry of the validity of test vehicles would be extended from 15 to 18 years. The current system of conducting road tests after the H-track test will be continued.
Four-wheeler driving tests will be recorded using cameras, which would capture the visuals from inside the vehicle, besides the driver’s front view. The cameras will be provided by MVD. The visuals will be stored on the department’s servers for three months. These will help to process complaints.
Test track design revision
The minister said the driving test track design introduced by the MVD would be revised. “The present design, devised as per the norms of the Union transport department, would consume about 50 cents. Driving schools had raised concerns. We have asked them to submit alternate proposals requiring fewer areas. But they should contain all parameters of the original design like reverse/parallel parking, zigzag or riding on ramps,” he said.
Driving tests by all MVD offices will be shifted to government premises in phases. Twenty-one properties owned by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have been identified.
KSRTC driving schools
The minister said the KSRTC will launch ten driving schools in the initial phase. These will offer quality coaching with the help of modern equipment like simulators. Expert drivers of the corporation will take classes. Candidates from SC and ST categories will receive fee concession.
