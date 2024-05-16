Driving schools in Kerala withdraw strike after talks with minister

Various associations of driving schools resorted to a strike earlier this month protesting against the revised format for driving tests introduced by MVD. On Wednesday, Ganesh Kumar said the department will relax some of the regulations, for a limited period, considering “practical difficulties”. A commission would be appointed to study unification of the charges levied by schools across the state.

Slack for test vehicles

The minister said motorcycles with foot-operated gear levers will be made mandatory for two-wheeler tests only after three months. M80, the two-wheeler widely used by schools, can to be replaced thereafter.

Schools will be allowed to use four-wheelers with additional clutch and brake until the government provides new vehicles for tests. The expiry of the validity of test vehicles would be extended from 15 to 18 years. The current system of conducting road tests after the H-track test will be continued.

Four-wheeler driving tests will be recorded using cameras, which would capture the visuals from inside the vehicle, besides the driver’s front view. The cameras will be provided by MVD. The visuals will be stored on the department’s servers for three months. These will help to process complaints.