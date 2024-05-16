Flu-hit duck farms in Alappuzha, farmers cry out for relief

Avian flu

Avian flu is spread by migratory birds which flock to wetlands of Kuttanad. In 2014, the disease struck a vast area of Kuttanad. Again in 2016, 2020 and 2024 the disease reared its ugly head and lakhs of birds had to be culled to contain it.

“For the past 40 years, I have been engaged in duck farming in Kuttanad. The vagaries of nature have made life difficult for us. Sometimes, it appears as floods and sometimes it takes the form of epidemics. The bacterial infection has become a normal incident and hundreds of ducks die every season. However, bird flu has become a major threat in recent years,” said duck farmer K T Kuttappan, of Vezhaprathu, South Thalavadi.

“In 2014, I incurred a loss of Rs 7 lakh due to bird flu outbreak. Around 8,000 ducks in my farm died and around 4,000 were culled. The government gave compensation for the culled ducks only. The farmers of Kuttanad have been asking successive governments to implement an insurance scheme, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. And we are forced to make up for the loss ourselves,” said Kuttappan, who rears around 12,000 ducks in various paddy polders in the region.

“We avail of loans from banks and private money lenders for farming. After selling the ducks, we repay the loan and again avail of loan for buying a fresh batch of ducklings. Now I have a debt of around Rs 20 lakh in banks. In 2020, the banks served notice to confiscate my properties after I failed to repay the loan. But my friends and relatives helped me overcome the crisis. However, I am facing a similar crisis now. To get out of the cycle of losses, a good farming season is a must. Otherwise, the crisis will continue to drain our finances,” Kuttappan said.

“A grown-up duck (3 months old) will fetch around Rs 200. However, in the retail market, it is priced around Rs 300 to Rs 350. The small-scale sellers buy ducks from us at wholesale prices. Rs 170 is needed to raise a duck. Epidemics are also a major threat to farming. Sometimes the ducks start dying due to virus infection. Veterinary doctors recommend injecting medicine to prevent premature deaths. It is costly which most of us can’t afford. A proper insurance mechanism is the only way to save the sector,” said Samuel Kutty, secretary, of Aikya Tharavu Karshaka Sangam.