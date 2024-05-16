Kerala: Sudhakaran cancels lifting of Latheef’s’ suspension

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : M A Latheef, Thiruvananthapuram-based Congress leader who was suspended from the post of KPCC secretary and reinstated by former Congress president in-charge M M Hassan, has again been suspended by K Sudhakaran.

The second suspension circular which came into effect on Wednesday states that right from booth level to constituency level, workers, leaders and DCC office-bearers have expressed their strong displeasure over revoking Latheef’s suspension.