Kerala: Sudhakaran cancels lifting of Latheef’s’ suspension

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : M A Latheef, Thiruvananthapuram-based Congress leader who was suspended from the post of KPCC secretary and reinstated by former Congress president in-charge M M Hassan, has again been suspended by K Sudhakaran.
The second suspension circular which came into effect on Wednesday states that right from booth level to constituency level, workers, leaders and DCC office-bearers have expressed their strong displeasure over revoking Latheef’s suspension.
The latest order suspending Latheef was issued by T U Radhakrishnan, KPCC general secretary (organization). Radhakrishnan’s circular states that there was strong opposition to Hassan’s revocation of suspension where the party has received numerous complaints. It also states that the cancelled order had technical and factually wrong elements.
Latheef was taken back to the party on April 27 by Hassan after he gave a letter to him informing him of revoking the expulsion. There were allegations that the suspension was unilaterally revoked by a section of leaders, including Hassan. Later when Sudhakaran resumed charge as Congress state president on May 8, he informed the media that certain decisions, including lifting of Latheef’s suspension, would have to be cancelled.