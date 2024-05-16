Kerala: Veekshanam triggers political whirlwind to Jose K Mani, Satheesan snubs Congress organ

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress’ official organ Veekshanam looked set to trigger a political whirlwind on Wednesday morning with an editorial urging the party’s erstwhile ally, the Kerala Congress (M), to return to the UDF fold.

But, it ended up as a storm in a teacup after Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan rejected the paper’s stand, saying neither the Congress nor the UDF has entrusted anyone to hold discussions with the KC(M). Kerala Congress factions on both the fronts also dismissed Veekshanam’s leader article.

Testing the waters in view of an expected dispute within the LDF over the Rajya Sabha seat, the Congress organ advised KC(M) to come back to its old house. Curiously, the editorial was harsh on KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani, terming him “greedy”. He had left the UDF merely to get a ministerial berth in the LDF government, the editorial alleged.

“When Jose K Mani left the UDF by splitting the party, the CPM had assured him that his party’s RS seat would be protected, and KC(M) would be treated as the second most prominent partner in the LDF. When the KC(M) quit the UDF before the death of K M Mani, the front leadership brought back the Mani group by giving an RS seat. However, after Mani’s death, Jose K Mani cheated the UDF. Now as the term of the RS seat given to Jose ends, the CPM and CPI have already decided to share the two seats that they can win.” the editorial said.