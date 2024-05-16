Kerala's intelligence wing unmasks identity of 62 members of drug cartel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have unmasked the identity of 62 drug dealers, who have been operating from behind the curtains and hitherto remained unknown to the law enforcement agencies, after a 5-month long special operation conducted by the state intelligence wing.

The dealers, all men and hailing from diverse social backgrounds, were identified during an operation launched by the technical wing of the intelligence with the assistance of the intelligence operatives on the ground.

What makes the list so special is that the 62 men, who featured in it, had no criminal antecedents. The local police as well as the local intelligence plainclothes were clueless about the involvement of those men in drug cases.

A highly-placed officer told TNIE that a special drive was launched this January to bring to light those men, who were secretly involved in smuggling drugs into the state without leaving any footprints behind. “None of those 62 men were on the police radar. Overtly, they were into various professions, but covertly they were into drug peddling and that was their main source of income. They were found to be having inter-state connections and played a key role in bringing synthetic drug into the state,” the officer said.