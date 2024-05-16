Pocso case survivor’s death in Idukki: Postmortem report says girl died of suffocation

Since the investigation team has got no other evidences confirming it as a murder, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, the police said that the exact cause of death can be confirmed only after the forensic and postmortem reports are received.

It is learnt that the police have received a voice clip that the girl sent to one of her friends stating that she was going to die by suicide. The police is checking the girl’s WhatsApp chats and call details on her phone, an official said. Moreover, the CCTV visuals collected from nearby locations doesn’t indicate anything unusual, the officer added.

The girl, who was a survivor in a Pocso case registered under the Kattapana police station limits in 2022, was found dead by her mother in her bedroom at around 8.45am on Tuesday. “The girl’s mother had gone to wake her up, but found her lying dead on the bed with her father’s elastic belt tightened around her neck,” an official said. The girl’s parents were inside the house at the time, and her brother, who had gone out at around 9.45pm had come back at 2.45 in the morning. The girl has another brother who is employed in Bengaluru.

None of the family members seems to be aware about it, the official said. As per the Pocso case registered under the Kattappana PS in 2022, the girl was sexually abused by a man with whom she was romantically involved and his friend at her home when her family members went out. “The case is in the trial stage and the accused are out on bail,” an official said.