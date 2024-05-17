First Haj flight of this season to take off from Kozhikode on May 21

MALAPPURAM: The travel of Haj pilgrims from Kerala this year will begin on May 21. Haj flights will depart from three embarkation points in Kerala - Kozhikode, Kannur and Kochi airports. The first Haj flight from Kerala will depart from Kozhikode airport at 12.05 am on May 21. Air India Express flight IX-3011, carrying 166 pilgrims will depart for Jeddah on the first flight. As many as 59 flights, carrying 166 passengers each have been scheduled from Kozhikode.

The second and third flights will depart at 8am and 3pm on the same day. The first flight will reach Jeddah at 3.50am. The first Haj flight from Kochi is on May 26. The journey of Haj pilgrims will start from Kannur on June 1.

This year, the highest number of pilgrims under the State Haj Committee will de part for Haj from Kerala. As many as 10,430 pilgrims will travel from Karipur, 4,273 from Kochi and 3,135 from Kannur. As many as 45 pilgrims will depart from Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai through the State Haj Committee.

Air India Express operates flights for Hajis from Kozhikode airport and Saudi Airlines from two other embarkation points - Kochi and Kannur.“All flight services till June 9 are bound to Jeddah. Necessary additional schedules will also be arranged for those on the waiting list. The return journey of the pilgrims from Madinah begins on July 1,” said an official with the State Haj Committee.