How CPI (M) brokered a deal with ruling Congress in Kerala to withdraw its Secretariat siege against then CM in Solar scam

The Solar scam, that rocked Kerala politics about a decade ago, is back in the headlines after a senior journalist's revelation that CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) pulled out of its Secretariat siege in 2013 demanding the resignation of then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for his alleged involvement in the scam, after reaching a deal with the ruling Congress party.

It was John Brittas, Rajya Sabha MP, managing director of a pro-CPI (M) news channel and a close confidant of Pinarayi Vijayan, who brokered the deal, claimed the journalist John Mundakayam.

The journalist's revelation, published in Samakalika Malayalam Weekly, went on to claim that Brittas made a phone call to him with a query, "shouldn't the protest come to an end?" Thereafter, Brittas asked the journalist to inform CM Chandy that the protest would be called off if a press conference was convened immediately to announce a judicial probe into the solar scam. When the journalist brought to the notice of Brittas that already the CM has announced a judicial probe, Brittas reportedly insisted that a probe should be announced by convening a press conference. After verifying as to whether the request was from the CPI (M) leadership, he informed Chandy. The CM asked the journalist to convey the message to IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty, who in turn informed Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. Later, NK Premachandran met the UDF leaders as a representative of the Left Front thereby bringing the protest to an end.

At the time Thomas Isaac had expressed his displeasure over the way the left front protest was withdrawn abruptly. He was of the opinion that had the protest continued for a day or two, Oommen Chandy would have been forced to resign under pressure.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that a similar revelation was made by CPI leader C Divakaran earlier. In 2023, Divakaran accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress party of striking a secret agreement to prematurely halt the Solar scam protest.