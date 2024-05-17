Interwoven narratives of ‘Kozhikode and Kollam’

KOLLAM: Every region’s name carries a rich tapestry of history and untold tales. Much like this, Kollam district, the southern gateway to the backwaters of Kerala, shares a captivating historical bond with Kozhikode district. Despite their distinct geographical identities, a ward named ‘Kollam’ within the Koyilandy municipality in Kozhikode and another named ‘Kozhikode’ within the Karunagappally municipality in Kollam share parallel narratives.

According to local historians, the Kozhikode ward in Kollam once served as the residential centre of the Karunagappally kingdom, which held a strategic alliance with the neighbouring Kayamkulam kingdom.

They say that the term ‘Kozhikode’ finds its origin in ‘Kovilthottam’, signifying an area where the royal palace or administrative headquarters resided. Additionally, it is believed that during the 17th century, inhabitants of the Kozhikode ward gradually migrated to Koyilandy, settling in what is now known as the Kollam ward.

“The Karunagappally kingdom had a residential hub for the king in the present Kozhikode ward. Furthermore, the residences of other nobles and the royal palace were also situated in Kozhikode. The term ‘Kozhikode’ stems from ‘Kovilthottam,’ a Tamil word denoting a palace or noble residence. Over time, the appellation ‘Kozhikode’ emerged,’’ said Suresh Madhav, a local historian and professor.