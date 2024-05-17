Kerala: Doctor mixes up child’s surgery, suspended

KOZHIKODE: Another case of medical negligence has emerged from Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where a surgery was performed on the tongue of a four-year-old girl, who was brought to the hospital for a procedure to remove her sixth finger.

Following the incident, the director of medical education suspended associate professor Dr Bijon Johnson, of the paediatric department of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health, pending an inquiry. The family of the child also lodged a complaint with the Medical College police.

The family, from Cheruvannur, arrived at the hospital on Thursday morning for the finger surgery. After the hour-long procedure, the child was brought to the ward, when the parents noticed cotton stuffed in her mouth. And her sixth finger hadn’t been removed.

According to family members, the nurse mocked them when they pointed out the error. Hospital authorities, on their part, tried to settle the issue during a series of discussions with the family. The doctor who led the surgery even apologised. A subsequent surgery was even conducted to remove the child’s sixth finger.

Meanwhile, the hospital superintendent came forward to defend the surgeon. “After the surgery of the four-year-old girl, there was a procedure scheduled for a child with a tongue-tie. When the first child cried in the operation theatre, the surgeon noticed the tongue-tie in her mouth. So, he proceeded to operate on it. But we failed to communicate the incident to the child’s relatives. However, we will investigate the complaint,” the superintendent said. However, the family clarified that the child didn’t suffer from any kind of speech impediment.

The controversy kicked up by the revelation forced Health Minister Veena George to order a probe by the director of medical education.