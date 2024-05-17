Kerala: Key League leaders to skip Gulf edition launch of Suprabhaatham

MALAPPURAM: Taking a firm stance against Samastha, senior leaders of IUML, Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty, decided to keep away from the ceremony to launch the Gulf edition of Suprabhaatham daily, scheduled to be held in Dubai on Saturday.

Sources revealed that Sadiqali Thangal made the decision citing Suprabhaatham’s association with a group of anti-IUML leaders in Samastha, indicating that there was no room for compromise. Though the Suprabhaatham management has included the pictures of both leaders in the event posters, an IUML leader confirmed on Thursday that they would not be attending due to a conflict of schedules. The leader cited that the IUML’s state committee meeting in Kozhikode coincides with the launch of the Gulf edition. The developments indicate that the schism between IUML and Samastha has reached its zenith.

“Panakkad Sadiqali Thangal and Kunhalikutty will be leading the state committee meeting on Saturday. Hence, they will not be able to attend the Suprabhaatham function,” said the IUML leader.

However, sources suggest that unresolved issues between IUML and Samastha, also stemming from the Kerala parliamentary elections, have influenced the IUML leaders’ decision to distance themselves from the event.

The IUML leadership expressed discontent with Suprabhaatham’s editorial decisions, particularly its alleged anti-IUML stance during the polls. IUML criticised the daily’s acceptance of election campaign advertisements from the LDF, claiming that this move encouraged Samastha members to support Left candidates. Though SYS state working secretary Abdul Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu defended the daily’s actions, IUML remains unconvinced.