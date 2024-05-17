Kerala police take action against 243 criminals during special drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days into its statewide special drive against criminal gangs and drug peddlers, the state police have so far initiated legal action against 243 people. As per the statement issued by the police, action was taken against 90 people, who were involved in a slew of criminal cases, and 153 others, against whom arrest warrants have been pending. About 53 men have been taken into preventive detention, while five men were booked under the stringent Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

On the second day of the special drive, the state police chief met other senior officers and reviewed the law and order situation in the state. The zonal IGs and range DIGs and the district police chiefs were told during the meeting to go strict against the criminal elements. The police officers were also told to take immediate legal action in cases pertaining to violence against women and children and to personally conduct follow ups in sensational cases as well as in cases connected to grave offences.

The police have also decided to intensify action against drug peddlers and the intelligence and cyber wing have been told to monitor the cyber space to identify people, who are into the drug trade. The operation against gangsters and drug peddlers was launched on Wednesday following a surge in such cases in the state.