Rain set to intensify, orange alert in several districts in Kerala from May 18 to 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pre-monsoon showers, which brought much-needed relief to the people grappling with the scorching summer, are likely to intensify over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain — ranging from 7cm to more than 20 cm in a span of 24 hours — across Kerala from May 18 to 20.

It has issued orange alert for Palakkad and Malappuram on May 18; for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on May 19, and for seven districts — Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam — on May 20.

Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts are likely to receive ‘extremely heavy’ rain (over 20 cm in 24 hours) on May 20, while in the other five districts — which will also be under orange alert — the rainfall will be below 20cm.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Friday, with rainfall in the range of 7-11cm likely in these districts.

Yellow alert has also been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kozhikode districts on May 18, and for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Lakshadweep Island on May 19.

The Met Department has also forecast thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds at one or two places in the state till May 20.

Meanwhile, Kerala received widespread rain on Thursday, with the Urumi automated weather station (Kozhikode district) recording a maximum rainfall of 10cm. Ranni recorded a rainfall of 6cm on the day.