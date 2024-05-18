AI Express strike: Minister Sivankutty seeks Centre’s aid for victim’s family

In the letter, Sivankutty said Amrita, a nursing student residing at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, had booked a seat to Oman in the Air India Express flight on May 8 to see and bring back her husband Rajesh, who was in a critical condition in Oman hospital.

She reached the airport to commence her travel, but the flight was cancelled due to the flash strike of the crew of Air India.

She requested the authorities for an alternate arrangement, but all her efforts were futile. Unfortunately, her husband breathed his last on May 13 and Amrita couldn’t see her husband for the last time.

“Rajesh has left behind two kids who are in KG classes. The callous and irresponsible actions of Air India Express have not only deprived Amrita of the chance to bid farewell to her husband but have also caused immeasurable anguish and suffering to her and her family,” Sivankutty said.

“In this time of profound grief, they deserve compassion, empathy and humanitarian consideration,” Sivankutty said and urged the Minister’s intervention in the matter.