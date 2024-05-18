Divorced 14 years ago, Alappuzha couple reunites for daughter

ALAPPUZHA: Amid rising divorce cases, dowry deaths and atrocities against women in the state, an estranged couple from Alappuzha has decided to unite after 14 years of divorce.

Subrahmanian and Krishnakumari of Sanathanapuram in Alappuzha decided to re-register their marriage after getting the divorce order issued by the Alappuzha Family Court annulled. They took the decision to reunite for the wellbeing of their only daughter Ahalya.

Subrahmanian S, of Aswathi Nivas, Sanathanapuram, Alappuzha, an office assistant at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College married Krishnakumari P, of Radha Nivas Kuthirapanthi, on August 31, 2006. In 2008 Krishnakumari gave birth to a daughter. Later family issues cropped up and they filed a petition in the Alappuzha Family Court seeking divorce. The court allowed divorce on March 29, 2010.

The legal battle of the couple did not end with divorce. Krishnakumari again approached the family court demanding alimony to nurture her daughter in 2020. The court issued an order directing Subrahmanian to allot Rs 2,000 as alimony. However, he was not ready to allot money to Krishnakumari and her daughter. The reason that an agreement was signed by the couple at the time of divorce was that all issues were settled and nobody demanded any amount for maintenance. That clause helped him file an appeal in the High Court. However, the High Court ordered to allot maintenance and the case again reached the Alappuzha Court.

During the court case, Sooraj R Mainagapally, counsel of Krishnakumari, told the judge that the two parties were ready to reunite for their daughter’s sake. Judge V S Vidhyadharan asked the duo to undergo counselling and it ended up positively, said Sooraj. “After their divorce, Subrahmanian and Krishnakumari had not thought of remarriages. As they were single, it was easy to reunite them. Their daughter also wanted her father and mother to reunite,” he said.

The couple filed a joint application in the family court on Thursday to cancel the divorce order of the family court and register their remarriage.