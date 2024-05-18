Kerala: CSI places its faith in carbon-neutral initiatives

KOTTAYAM: An ambitious environmental-protection initiative of the Church of South India’s Central Kerala diocese is setting a commendable example for others to follow. The diocese is taking proactive steps to ensure carbon neutrality within its community.

According to Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian, bishop of the Central Kerala diocese, the goal is to achieve carbon neutrality in all 405 parishes of the church and its affiliated institutions within the next three years.

“We have come up with a 15-point project for its successful implementation. Our goal is to create a sustainable environment for future generations, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact on our community and the world. With extreme weather conditions starting to affect us, it is high time to take measures to protect the environment,” the bishop said.

The strategy includes extensive use of solar energy, planting over one lakh saplings, improving water conservation efforts, implementing efficient waste management practices, and reducing the carbon footprints of church members.

Solar power plants will be installed on the roofs of all CSI churches and schools, and the faithful will be encouraged to do the same in their surroundings. Saplings will be distributed for planting in church members’ backyards and church campuses, with support from the government’s Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council. Additionally, rainwater wells, proper garbage disposal, and compost kitchen bins will be promoted.

“We will distribute a form to each parish to track progress, which will be reviewed after a year. We have given orders for one lakh tree saplings, which will be distributed to church members. We also aim to encourage as many people as possible to transition to solar energy, taking into account their financial circumstances,” he said.

The Church, according to the bishop, is also focused on educating children on the importance of environmental conservation. Classes are ongoing to educate schoolchildren, under the aegis of the department of ecological concerns. On June 9, a total 405 students who received training will speak about the importance of environmental conservation and carbon neutrality in each parish. These students will be known as green ambassadors.

The project will be officially launched on Tuesday at an event to be held at CSI Retreat Centre in Kottayam. Minister V N Vasavan will inaugurate the programme and Minister P Prasad will launch the afforestation programme. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA will inaugurate the solar project.