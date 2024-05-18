Patriarch of Antioch suspends Knanaya Jacobite metropolitan

KOTTAYAM: Over a decade-long power struggle in the Malankara Syrian Knanaya Diocese (Knanaya Jacobites) took a sharp turn on Friday after Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II suspended Kuriakose Mor Severios as Metropolitan and ‘Samudaya’ Metropolitan of the Knanaya archdiocese.

The move, coming amid long-standing disagreements between the chief metropolitan and regional bishops of the Church, is expected to have far-reaching consequences.

Soon after news broke of Mor Severios’ suspension, his supporters gathered in front of the Knanaya Church headquarters at Chingavanam in Kottayam in protest. They alleged that auxiliary bishops misled the Patriarch in turning against the metropolitan.

As per the Patriarch’s decision, Mor Severios has been “relieved of all powers and responsibilities” as a Metropolitan and the ‘Samudaya’ Metropolitan of the Knanaya archdiocese. He was also “restrained” from carrying out all episcopal and priestly functions and duties until further proceedings and an order from the Patriarch of Antioch.

Ignatius Aphrem II, in a video call on Thursday, had sought Mor Severios’ explanation for the current crisis in the Church. “We are not convinced with the explanation you gave during the hearing,” said the Patriarch’s communication note to Mor Severios on Friday.

The move by the Patriarch of Antioch, the sovereign and superior according to the existing constitution of the Church, comes even as Mor Severios called a meeting of Church officials at Mor Aphrem Seminary, the Church’s headquarters, on May 21 as part of amending the constitution. There were complaints the meeting was called for the amendment that would curtail the Patriarch’s authority.

Mor Severios reportedly went ahead with the decision to convene the meeting despite Ignatius Aphrem II’s suggestion to cancel it.