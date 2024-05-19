Case against Boby Chemmanur for holding Boche Tea lucky draws

KOZHIKODE: Meppady police in Wayanad registered a case against businessman Boby Chemmanur for selling lucky draw tickets with tea powder packets. Meppadi police registered the case on a complaint filed by Wayanad District Assistant Lottery Officer. The government lottery department alleged that under the guise of a private company called Boche Bhumi Putra Private Ltd, Boby Chemmanur is selling lottery tickets along with tea powder packets under the guise of sales promotion.

The case has been registered for holding a lucky draw contest of Rs 10 lakh daily while selling ‘Boche tea powder’ packets. The case has been filed under various sections of the Lotteries Regulation Act, including fraud and illegal conduct of lotteries. As per the department, the lucky draw would affect the sale of government lottery tickets.

The company provides coupons to those who purchase tea powder packets under its promotion name Boche Tea Lucky Draw. It will be drawn daily. Daily prizes range from Rs 100 to Rs 10 lakh. The company also says that it will give a bumper gift of Rs 25 crore. Special shops were opened for this purpose and the project got a lot of publicity. The Directorate of State Lottery has also started an investigation into the luck draw.

However, Boby Chemmanur has denied all allegations related to the lucky draw. Officials of Boche Tea informed that the lucky draw coupon is provided free with Boche Tea. Boby Chemmanur told reporters in Kalpetta on Saturday,

“Boche Tea Lucky Draw is legal and the complaints related to it are baseless. Lucky draw is associated with Boche Tea promotions and does not fall under the rules and regulations of lotteries. Currently, various companies are charging `38 to `125 for 100g of tea powder. Boche tea is priced at `40 per 100g packet. A daily first prize of `10 lakh, other cash prizes and a bumper prize of `25 crore are awarded to the winners of the lucky draw. The introduction of Boche Tea has not reduced even 1% of the state government’s lottery business. We have presented our side to the court regarding the complaint. Sales of Boche tea will continue as usual.”