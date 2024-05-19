Communicable diseases: Managing the malaise

KOCHI: With ecological concerns brought on by human activity contributing to the worsening scourge of communicable diseases, the question needs to be asked: are we digging our own graves?

With incidence of Hepatitis A on the rise, Kerala is battling another epidemic. Just till May 16 of this year, there have been 2,048 confirmed cases and 15 deaths reported, with Malappuram and Ernakulam districts the worst affected. This compares adversely with the whole of last year, when 1,073 cases and seven deaths were confirmed.

“Hepatitis A outbreaks are commonly caused when sewage gets mixed with drinking water, especially when it is not adequately chlorinated afterwards. Illegal dumping of septic waste and improper food handling by infected persons can also lead to such situations. The ability of this virus to remain active for several weeks in wastewater helps worsen its spread,” says Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s Kerala research cell.

“Among Hepatitis viruses, the ‘A’ variant is the least harmful. However, it has the capacity to affect a large number of people within a short period, and when that occurs its severity is amplified,” according to Dr Rajeev.

“A breakout occurs when there is an environmental issue. What is important is to identify the source. The outbreak of Hepatitis shows that our drinking water sources are still not safe,” points out Dr V Ramankutty, a leading epidemiologist and health economist.

However, the phenomenon is not new in the state, which has been battling several communicable diseases for several years. Recently, the West Nile virus caused two deaths – one in Thrissur and the other in Palakkad. Last year, the state witnessed a spike in the number of dengue cases spread by the Aedes mosquito.