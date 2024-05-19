Express Dialogues | If we are a little mad, anything is possible: Director Blessy

It is said that Mammootty gave you the confidence to write the script for Kaazhcha...

I had worked with Jayaraj on five films; the last one I assisted on was ‘4 the People’. After Desadanam, Jayaraj told me that I would be directing the next film from his production house, New Generation Cinema. Desadanam was a big hit, and being asked to direct his next venture was a significant recognition. It was a shock and a great honour. However, even though my dream was to make a film, when the moment arrived, I realised that I was not prepared. I didn’t have a story or script. I spent some days thinking it over, and finally, after spending two days alone, a visual came to me: a country boat with a child perched on one end, and images reflected on him. The visual surprised me, and I actually prayed, understanding that I could develop a film from it.

At the same time, when I looked through a window of the house where I was staying, I noticed a business sign of a projector rental company. It was Babu Janaradhan’s company, which rented 16mm projectors. Interestingly, the sign had been there for the past five years, yet I had never noticed it before. All I had was these visuals. I told the concept to Jayaraj. He didn’t respond positively, unsure how to develop it into a full script. Then, I told Sreenivasan, who agreed to write the script. Months later, when some financiers approached me, I went back to Sreenivasan with the idea. He discouraged me, suggesting it resembled ‘Cinema Paradiso’ and would be challenging to write scenes involving characters speaking different languages. Disheartened, I shared my frustration with Murali Nagavally, a good friend. After hearing the idea, Murali encouraged me, saying films with such ideas should be made. I approached Jayaraj again. He suggested that I meet Mammootty. Although I knew Mammootty well, I was apprehensive about casting him as Madhavan, a simple man from a rural area, since he was a big star at the peak of his career.

What was Mammootty’s response?

When I narrated the story to him, he asked me who would write the script. I suggested Lohithadas, but Mammootty felt it wasn’t his style. We discussed several writers, and finally, he encouraged me to write it myself, offering to correct it later, if needed. I asked several people, including Ananthapadmanabhan and P F Mathews, to write the script. Fortunately, they were all busy. With Mammootty’s dates secured and no one available to help, I was compelled to write. I then read the script to Mammootty. After listening to two pages, he asked me to leave the script with him to read the rest later. When the film was released, the script was published. Mammootty, at the launch, admitted that he had not read the whole script. After two pages, he was convinced it was very good (smiles).

After Kaazhcha, you got state awards (screenplay and direction) for Thanmathra. Was it the experience gained through Kaazhcha that helped you overcome the writer’s block?

The story of Thanmathra was there in my mind even before I wrote Kaazhcha. After reading Padmarajan’s short story ‘Orma’, I had discussed it with Lohithadas. He pulled out, saying the subject was too scientific and complicated. I didn’t have the confidence to write. But after writing Kaazhcha, I gained confidence. Now, I like writing the scripts for my films.

Aadujeevitham took a long time — about 16 years — for conceptualisation, shooting and release. The world changed a lot during that period. Did you try to reflect the changes in the film?

No. Because it was a subject that transcended the limits of time and space. Even now, the story seems to be something very unbelievable. This is what makes the story relevant across the timeline. Hence, I never thought of changing the storyline. I started writing the script in 2015. Since then, there was no change in the basic structure of the story. However, we did make use of the advanced technologies during the post-pandemic shoot.