Kerala: SWTD eyes cruise tourism revenue with online ticketing system

KOCHI: Pressing on with its revival measures in tune with the changing times, the Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is all set to introduce an online reservation system, aimed at facilitating advance booking of seats for tourists in its popular cruise services from anywhere in the world.

“We’ll roll out a dedicated mobile app that can be used in Android and IOS mobile phones. Initial discussions are over. It has been decided to install GPS (Global Positioning System) in all the boats and develop a special software to facilitate online booking and tracking,” SWTD director Shaji V Nair told TNIE.

“Once the facility is introduced, tourists from anywhere can reserve seats in our popular tourist cruise boats like Vega-2 and Indra and thus plan their trips in advance,” he said.

Currently, the 120-seater Vega-2, operating on the Alappuzha-Pathiramanal-Kumarakom-Kainakary route, is the most popular tourist cruise service.

The boat, having an onboard dining facility, runs at full capacity almost on all days. Similarly, the recently launched Indra – the country’s largest solar-electric boat, operating in the Kochi backwaters – has been a hit with the tourists. The daily collection for the 100-seat cruise vessel has crossed Rs 20,000. The 90-seater ‘See-Kuttanad’ and ‘See Ashtamudi’ too are raking in revenue for the department.

“The online reservation system will also cover the water taxis plying in the Muhamma section. We’re also rolling out 20-passenger capacity tourist boats to take the visitors to interior routes. Tourists will also be able to book seats in such boats,” SWTD director said.