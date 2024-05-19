Rise in attacks on TTEs raises security concerns in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Attacks on travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) have become a daily occurrence in Kerala. Last Wednesday, two separate incidents of attacks on TTEs were reported. In Kozhikode, a man from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was arrested for attacking a female TTE on the Mangalore-Chennai Mail train.

On the same day, Manoj Varma from Uttar Pradesh and Shammi Raja from Thiruvananthapuram were attacked in Wadakkanchery on the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express. These repeated incidents are not only alarming but also raise serious concerns about the security provided to railway employees.

According to railway data, there have been four reported attacks on TTEs in 2024. However, considering the frequent clashes between TTEs and passengers in Malabar region, the actual numbers could be much higher. Most of these attacks occur when TTEs question passengers who board reserved compartments with general tickets.

Some of these clashes have resulted in serious injuries to TTEs and even fatalities. On April 2, 48-year-old TTE K Vinod was pushed to death from a moving train by a migrant worker. Vinod’s death caused significant panic among railway employees. Yet the attacks continue. On May 12, another TTE Vikram Kumar Meena, a native of Rajasthan, was attacked when he asked a passenger to produce his ticket. Meena, who suffered a blow to his nose, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.