Family alleges implant mix-up at Kozhikode med college hospital

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital seems to be in a muddled mess these days. Days after a doctor was suspended for mixing up a surgery, an orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital has been accused of implanting a rod in the wrong patient.

Relatives said Ajith, 24, from Kothipolam was admitted to the hospital a week ago with a fractured hand and was operated upon. Soon after the surgery, he started experiencing severe pain, prompting a follow-up X-ray, which revealed that the wrong rod had been implanted into his hand. Adding insult to injury, the doctor who performed the surgery behaved rudly after his mistake came to light, the youth’s mother alleged.

“When we told the doctor that we are not ready for another surgery (on the same day), he shouted at us, ‘Do what you want’,” she said.