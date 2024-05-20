Kerala: Around 5,000 arrested statewide in Operation AAG and D-Hunt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Around 5,000 people have been arrested in the state-wide crackdown against gangsters for three days. The statewide operation, combining Operation AAG, aimed at cracking down on gangsters and D-Hunt focused on drug mafias, has been going on for three days. State Police Chief Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb assessed the situations in each district.

“Persons involved in goonda activities, those involved in serious crimes and those with warrants have been arrested. Many have been placed under preventive detention. Fingerprints and other information of the arrested individuals are being collected to create a database of habitual offenders,” said police sources.

As part of the continued crackdown, the actions taken each day are being evaluated under the leadership of the police chief. The police chief instructed strengthened vigilance to curb gang violence in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode.

Operation AAG and D Hunt, which began after criticism that goonda attacks and drug use were on the rise, will continue till May 25. Regarding the prevention of the increasing cybercrimes in the state, the head of the cyber division, ADGP H Venkatesh, held discussions with district police chief. He instructed to expedite actions to recover money lost in cyber cases and to intensify awareness efforts.