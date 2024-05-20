Kerala: Heavy rain in store as red alert in four districts till tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded red alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts till Tuesday. These districts are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall of above 204.4mm. The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Kerala till Wednesday.

According to the Met department, strong westerly/south westerly winds at lower levels are likely to prevail over Kerala till Tuesday owing to cyclonic circulation over south interior Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas. Under its influence widespread rain, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places , is likely to occur in the state.

In the wake of the red alert, night travel restrictions have been imposed in Idukki district. According to an official release, travel in the hilly areas of the district has been banned from 7pm to 6am, except for emergency purposes.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam till Wednesday, with rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm expected in these districts. A yellow alert has been sounded for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod till Friday. These districts are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5mm and 115.5mm during the period.

Red alert

P’thitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki (till May 21)

Orange alert

T’Puram, Kollam (May 20-22)

Ernakulam (May 20, 21 & 23)

Alappuzha

(May 22, 23)

Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram (May 22)

P’thitta, Kottayam, and Idukki (May 23)

Yellow alert

Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

(May 20-23)

T’Puram, Kollam

(May 23)